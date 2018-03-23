Fire at Salina Park

Firefighters were able to keep a grass fire from spreading to nearby homes Friday afternoon in Central Salina. At around 2:15 first responders were called to a fire at Indian Rock Park.

Battalion Chief David Turner told KSAL News at the scene there was an active grass fire at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Arlington Drive, along the flood control levy, which was spreading. The fire was quickly brought under control.

A City of Salina Parks Department employee in the area came upon the fire, and called for help.

The cause of the fire was not determined, but several children were seen running from the area.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a very high grassland fire danger over most of the area. The agency discourages outdoor burning.

Turner, who is also a volunteer rural firefighter and the Rural Fire District 5 Chief, cautioned that despite the recent rain, the area is still very dry. “It was so dry the rain really didn’t do much,” he said.