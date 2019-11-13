Fire at Salina Church

Firefighters made quick work of a fire at a Salina church Wednesday evening.

At around 6:00 first responders were called to the report of a fire at the Village Bible Church at 1301 Osage.

Salina Fire Department Battalion Chief David Turner told KSAL News at the scene there was an active fire, with flames visible, when the first crews arrived. A storage shed adjacent to, and directly behind the church was fully involved in fire.

Turner says crews quickly got the fire under control, and kept it from spreading to the church.

While the shed and its contents are a total loss, there was no significant damage to the church.

Salina Fire Marshal Troy Long was at the scene working to determine a cause of the fire.

There were no injuries.