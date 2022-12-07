Finding Harmony in Kansas

Dr. Milt Allen has been all over the world to perform music – and to listen to the music nature plays in some of the planet’s most iconic places.

The former Chair of the Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, trekked to Machu Picchu in Peru and recently returned from his trip to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal.

“Everest is unique, instead of doing camping like Kilimanjaro or Machu Picchu, you’ve got these tea houses,” he said.

“They serve as a kind of a combination restaurants, sleeping areas and social things.” Allen added the locals heat with little stoves and burn “yak poo” that does not smell.

“It’s still cold,” he said with a smile.

Allen joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra this week to unpack the trip and talk about his latest endeavor of opening a musical hideaway that is now an official house concert venue.

Descending from nearly 18,000 feet elevation in the Himalayas to the plains of Kansas, Allen renewed his commitment to open up a space for artists and groups to meet and enjoy just northeast of Salina.

The Harmony Hideaway’s 240-acre property is capped off with a four bedroom home that has space for concerts, food and conversations.

Listen to a portion of the interview here:

Photos courtesy Dr. Milt Allen