Finalists Announced for Corn Challenge

Radicle Growth has announced the four finalists selected for the highly anticipated Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge Sponsored by US Corn Farmers, set to take place in October. After an intensive review process, these standout finalists have emerged from a competitive pool of applicants, each showcasing innovative ideas and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit. The Kansas Corn Commission, other state corn checkoffs and the National Corn Growers association are funding partners in this effort.

Beyond the news release: What Kansas corn producers need to know:

Kansas Corn Commission is a funding partner in the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, along with several other state corn organizations and National Corn Growers Association. When the project was announced in March, KCC Chairman Kent Moore said, “A focus of KCC is to invest in new use projects that have a higher potential of commercialization. We can invest in efforts to find new uses for corn, but if they sit on the shelf, that investment doesn’t help farmers. This project seeks out startups and growth companies who are a step ahead to bring innovative uses to the market and create new demand for corn.”

The Challenge sets out to invest a minimum of US $1.5 million in start-up and growth companies developing new uses for corn such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), drop-in chemicals and plastics, compostable materials, and as yet unidentified products and product categories that could be new areas for corn-derived products to replace fossil-fuel-derived products.

In October, the four finalists will participate in a more technical version of a “Shark Tank” style pitch day competition. The finalists were chosen in an intensive review process. Two of the four finalists are previous winners of NCGA’s Consider Corn Challenge, which identifies and funds projects in the earlier stages of development.

The winner of the Pitch Day Competition will receive up to $1 million in funding, as well as valuable networking and mentorship opportunities.

According to Connie Fischer, Kansas Corn’s Director of Innovation and Commercialization, “It can take years to turn an idea into a startup and then into a viable business. What’s special about the Radicle Corn Challenge is that Kansas Corn and our partners are teaming up with an organization with a proven track record of identifying viable proposals that are farther along in the development process. These projects have a higher potential to create new uses and markets for corn in a shorter timeline.”

The finalists are:

Låkril Technologies – Låkril’s bifunctional catalyst enables the efficient conversion of corn ethanol into bio-based acrylics, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical methods. This innovation leverages renewable corn resources to produce acrylics, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly chemical production solutions.

Catalyxx – Catalyxx is creating green technology for a better tomorrow. Catalyxx has a unique, proven, and patented green chemistry technology that produces high value long chain linear alcohols from corn ethanol, which serve as crucial intermediate biochemicals to decarbonize the downstream chemical value chain.

New Iridium – New Iridium’s photocatalysis platform empowers the production of low-cost sustainable chemicals, such as acetic acid, from plants and carbon dioxide. While the acetic acid value chain is currently reliant on petroleum, innovations like photocatalysis could enable sustainable production from corn bioethanol.

me energy GmbH – me energy has developed unique technology enabling Rapid Chargers that generate climate-friendly electricity from low-cost ethanol. Their portable, rapid chargers, powered by renewable energy such as corn bioethanol, can also create a new use for corn. The stations do not require a connection to the power grid because they generate their own electricity from sustainable bioethanol.

For more information about the Pitch Day Competition and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.radicle.vc/challenge.