Final Saline County COVID Update

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2022

There are 18 new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths since Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 34 known active cases of COVID-19 in Saline County.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 2 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The agency is ending its regular COVID reporting, and the Saline County COVID dashboard will be removed this week as well.

Since the pandemic began, much staffing, time, and resources have been diverted to combat the pandemic. Many long-standing and valuable programs provided by the Health Department have not received the attention they merit during that time. Staff is looking forward to a renewed focus on programs and services unrelated to COVID.

While the public reporting is ending, the Saline County Health Department will continue to provide COVID services as needed and as we are able.

The goal of public reporting was to give the public an accurate understanding of COVID in Saline County. Welcome changes like ubiquitous, reliable at-home testing means reported data is less reflective of the overall situation. Additionally, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has taken over all new COVID case investigations.

You can continue to find updated COVID information and data points on the websites below:

Kansas COVID Overview
US COVID Data Tracker

