Final Salina Marathon News / Notes

The largest marathon in Kansas will take over the streets of Salina Saturday morning. With 5,125 registered participants as of Monday morning, the Salina Crossroads Marathon is quickly approaching last year’s record 5204 registrations.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has more than 5,115 registered runners from all 50 states, Canada, India, Mexico, Norway, Tanzania, and The United Kingdom.

Visit Salina estimated that the 2024 Salina Crossroads Marathon generated $1,019,080 in economic impact for the Salina Community. There is still time to register to be a part of The Most Runner Friendly Marathon in Kansas. https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/

Volunteers Needed

This year the Salina Crossroads Marathon will need more than 400 volunteers. Volunteers can sign up for Salina Crossroads at https://salinacrossroadsmarathon.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=100689. Volunteer needs include course monitors, helping at aid stations, finish line and festival, and packet pickup. “Volunteers are what separate the very best marathons from other races. We were blown away by both the number of individuals who volunteered for last year’s race as well as their passion and commitment to ensuring that every runner had an amazing experience. Right now our biggest need is for aid stations, race results, and course monitors,” said Co-Race Director-Daniel Craig.

Key volunteer positions left to fill (check out the online registration form for additional volunteer opportunities)

Aid stations: Handing out water, Gatorade and GU Gels to runners.

o First shift: 7:30-11:30a.m.

o Second shift: 10:30a.m.-2:00p.m.

Race Results Volunteers: Help runners find their race results and getting them age group awards

o First Shift: 8:00-10:00a.m.

o Second Shift: 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m.

o Third Shift: 12:00-2:00p.m.

Course Monitors

o Second Shift: 10:45a.m.-2:00p.m.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon will impact travel in the community so we hope the attached map will help you plan your travel on November 8. Last year’s race created a visitor economic impact of $1,019,080 and provided $28,212 to the Salina Burn Track and Field Club, Salina Family YMCA, Kansas Youth Sports, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and School Marathon Foundation.

Thanks to more than 50 sponsors/supporters, the Salina Crossroads Marathon is one of the only marathons in Kansas that provides 100% of the race entry fees to local nonprofit organizations.

For those interested in participating or watching the race they encourage you to check out the 2025 Salina Crossroads Marathon Runner Guide at https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/. It contains important information on race day schedule, parking maps, a map of the course, and recommended spectator spots.

“We look forward to the visitor economic impact that having thousands of runners in our community will have and the opportunity to showcase what a beautiful city Salina is. We are proud to be a “Gold Standard” race and look forward to being able to provide 100% of the race entry fees to five local youth sports organizations again this year” said Co-Race Director Craig.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon would like to say a special thank you to the City of Salina, The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Salina Downtown Inc., the amazing sponsors including Title Sponsors: Vortex Companies and Schwan’s Companies as well as the 350+ volunteers that have helped the Salina Crossroads Marathon grow to be the largest marathon event in Kansas in just four years.

“There is power in partnerships, people, and the Salina community coming together to support one another. This event is 100% volunteer driven, from the race committee to the supporters and volunteers throughout race weekend, and that spirit is what makes it so special. Every runner has their own story and their reason for running, and race day is their chance to celebrate that journey through the heart of Salina, surrounded by people who believe in them,” said Co-Race Director Chris Lehecka.

Why Do Runners Participate in the Salina Crossroads Marathon?

“I am a single mom of four and I do not get the opportunity to sign up for many races, because I do not have the extra money. So the low cost entries are very much appreciated.”

“You have all done remarkable work, culminating in Salina Crossroads becoming a premier race in the Midwest. Our running club will once again be back in force, with several Airbnb’s for two nights!”

“Just wanted to say thank you! For everything you are doing, thank you. Honestly, you are rewriting the game on how to run a race.”

·Thank you very much for deferring my entry. You care a whole lot more than the big city races do.”

Safety is the Number One Priority

Runner safety is a primary concern for the Salina Crossroads Marathon. A marathon requires preparation and planning by runners and event medical personnel. We work closely with city service agencies and Salina Family Healthcare Center to ensure they have medical teams led by physicians at the start, throughout the course, and at the finish for thorough coverage.

The Safety Committee works closely with Dr. Andrew Westbrook at Mowery Clinic, Dr. Amanda Rhyne at Salina Family Healthcare Center, City of Salina Police Department, the City of Salina Street Superintendent, Saline County Emergency Management, Salina Fire Department EMS, National Weather Service, the co-race directors, and many amazing healthcare professionals and volunteers to create a safe environment for all participants and spectators.

“It is always impressive how much the community rallies behind and supports the race. A lot of people put in a significant amount of time to make this event the premier marathon in Kansas. It is really special to be a part of,” said Co-Race Director Andrew Manley.

Packet Pickup and Race Day Schedule

Friday, November 7th, 2025 10:00 – 8:00 Registration and Packet Pickup at Homewood Suites by Hilton (115 E. Mulberry)

Saturday, November 8th, 2025 6:00-7:45a.m. Late registration/packet pickup at the Salina Fieldhouse (140 N. 5th St.) 7:50a.m. National Anthem & Announcements 8:00a.m. Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K, Full Relay, & Half Relay races begin 8:10a.m. 5K Fun Run/Walk begins 9:00a.m. 5K/10K Awards Ceremony (City Lights Stage) 10:45a.m. Half Marathon & Half Relay Awards Ceremony (City Lights Stage) 11:15a.m. Kids Half-Mile race begins 12:15p.m. Marathon & Full Relay Awards Ceremony (City Lights Stage) 2:00p.m. Race Course Closure

Lead Car

The lead car for the 2025 Salina Crossroads Marathon is a 1991 Porsche 964 Targa. Thank you to The Garage for providing this year’s lead car!

Race Fun Facts

For 2025, Salina Crossroads Marathon has a new 10K race, enhanced start/finish line structure, and expanded food/drink options at the post-race celebration.

This year there will be a November First Friday event. This final First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, until 7 PM and artist receptions at 4 locations. Other events include “The Randy Baldwin Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza from 6 – 8.

States with most registrations: Oklahoma-383, Missouri-381

Cities in Kansas with most registrations: Wichita-376, Manhattan-279

All participants will receive a slice of Edwards Pie courtesy of Schwan’s Company!

Eric Montoy of Vortex Companies designed the Salina Crossroads Marathon logo, race shirts, banners, and medals!

Salina Crossroads Marathon provides free finish line photos searchable by bib number!

About the Salina Crossroads Marathon

The Salina Crossroads Marathon began when two local runners (Chris Lehecka and Daniel Craig) started visiting about what it would look like for Salina to have a high-quality marathon and half marathon race. The City of Salina helped develop a fun and scenic course that minimized disruptions to traffic and parking in Downtown Salina. The Salina Crossroads Marathon planning committee includes individuals in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors as well as local runners. Andrew Manley serves as a co-race director and treasurer for the Salina Crossroads Marathon. The goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon are to have a high-quality race that can bring in runners from across the United States, provide 100% of the race entry fees to local organizations, and provide fun family friendly events so the entire community can come be a part of a USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon weekend.

_ _ _

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/ or follow on Facebook.