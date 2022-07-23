Final Round Salina Showdown Set

A pair of golfing legends sit atop the leader board after the second round of the Senior LPGA Championship at the Salina Country Club, Karrie Webb and Annika Sorenstam.

After many chances at the top of the leaderboard during round two of the Senior LPGA Championship, Karrie Webb finished the day on top. The hall of famer went bogey-free and carded six birdies to sign for a 6-under 66.

“It was very challenging today,” said Webb. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par-5s great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort, so I’m happy with that.”

Webb heads into the final round at 9-under, two strokes ahead of long-time competitor, Annika Sorenstam. The duo’s familiarity playing with each other has been evident and entertaining for spectators through the first 36 holes.

“When we play against each other, even if we’re going out for a social hit, we’d probably bring the best out of each other,” said Webb. “I think that’s what’s happened the past couple of days.”

While walking the course, it’s not hard to find Webb and Sorenstam. The duo has drawn a large crowd, something they’re both used to and use as motivation.

“It’s been so hot,” said Webb. “So it’s much appreciated that they’ve really gotten into the event and support us.”

Webb’s approach for the final round doesn’t change from the past two days. After some rest and relaxation in the air conditioning, she’ll be ready to go out and seal the deal tomorrow.

“There’s plenty of birdies out there,” said Webb. “I’m going to keep playing aggressively and give myself as many chances as I can.”

Sorenstam trails Webb, at 7-under. Her seven birdies, four of which were consecutive on the back nine, took her from T4 to solo second. The Swede signed for a 4-under 68.

While she’s excited to compete with Webb once again, Sorenstam doesn’t count anyone out and knows she’ll have to bring her best game tomorrow.

“I have a lot of respect for Karrie,” said Sorenstam. “As you know, we’ve been playing quite a few rounds together. Not just these two, but we go way back when we were competing at our heyday. She’s one of the better ones out here, so I look forward to going head-to-head with her. There are some players right behind, so it’s going to be a tight race tomorrow.”

After a long day in the heat, Sorenstam plans to relax and hang out with her family. She’s thankful that her children have been so patient this week and is ready to have some fun with them before the final 18. She also hopes to channel her children’s patience into her game tomorrow.

“I feel like I’m ready, I feel like I’m swinging well,” said Sorenstam. “I just have to be patient more.”

First-round leader, Lisa DePaulo joins Webb and Sorenstam in the final group after finishing third at 6-under. She went bogey-free on the back nine, carding a lone birdie on the day.

Tied for fourth, one shot behind DePaulo, are Clarissa Childs, Leta Lindley and Laura Diaz. The trio head into Sunday at 5-under. A total of 45 players made the cut at 7-over, including defending champion and runner-up, Trish Johnson and Becky Morgan at 1-under.

QUICK QUOTES

Michele Redman (-2, T10) on her 4-under round and a bogey-free back nine:

“It felt pretty good. I left a few out there, but I’m ready to go tomorrow. It’s nice to get back competing and have some type of a routine.”

Denise Killeen (E, T22) on her No. 12 eagle:

“I knew that green was kind of hard, and I knew I didn’t want to be long. I hit something that I knew would hit around the front, and it hit maybe a yard or two short and ran up to about four feet, and I made it. It’s been a long time since I made eagle, so it was a fun feeling.”

Leta Lindley (-5, T4) on having her son on the bag:

“It’s pretty special. I might get a little teary eyed. This is the first time Cole’s caddied for me, my husband caddied for me for 17 years. Cole’s now 18 and off to college, and this is our last hurrah before he heads off. He’s been really great on the bag, I’m super proud of him. He’s been very positive and cheering me on.”

_ _ _

LPGA Photo