Last Overhead Structure Goes Up Today

A portion of Santa Fe in Downtown Salina which re-opened a couple of weeks ago will temporarily closed today to allow for the fourth of four overhead structures to be put in place

According to the city of Salina, Santa Fe Avenue from Iron Street to Walnut Street will be closed to erect the new overhead structure between Campbell and Strand Plazas. This project is scheduled for the majority of the workday.

All businesses along this section will have access to their doors with parking in the back along 5 th and 7 th

and 7 Sidewalk, brick and planter work continues north of Iron Avenue along the west side such that parking must remain closed.

Sidewalk removal and replacement has started along Iron Avenue nearer 5 th Street and will continue thru the end of October.

The work is some of the finishing touches of the $160 million dollar downtown project which began back in April of 2018. It included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe. City officials point to mid-November of this year for the street-scape rebuild to be completed.

Some landscaping along the corridor may be paused if winter weather hits Salina early this fall.