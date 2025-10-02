Final First Friday of the Season

The last First Friday of the season is this Friday in Downtown Salina.
This final First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:
- Salina Selfie Station
- Familia Toys
- Salina Art Center
- Poppy & Vine
- Red Fern Booksellers
- Baron Mushmouse
- Flipping Fabulous
- Eccentricity
- Sanity Boutique
- On the Pot
- Blushe Boutique
- Country Seasons
There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:
- Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm
- A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm
- Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
Other events include:
- “The Randy Baldwin Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza from 6 – 8.
- Artisans of the Month are KRunch Toffee and Canyon Cocktails – Red Fern Booksellers
- Denver-based duo “Tin Brother” live music at Red Fern Booksellers
Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.
On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.