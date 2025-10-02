Final First Friday of the Season

By Todd Pittenger October 2, 2025

The last First Friday of the season is this Friday in Downtown Salina.

This final First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

  • Salina Selfie Station
  • Familia Toys
  • Salina Art Center
  • Poppy & Vine
  • Red Fern Booksellers
  • Baron Mushmouse
  • Flipping Fabulous
  • Eccentricity
  • Sanity Boutique
  • On the Pot
  • Blushe Boutique
  • Country Seasons

There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:

  • Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor,  4pm – 6pm
  • A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm
  • Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
  • Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe,  5pm – 7pm

Other events include:

  • “The Randy Baldwin Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza from 6 – 8.
  • Artisans of the Month are KRunch Toffee and Canyon Cocktails – Red Fern Booksellers
  • Denver-based duo “Tin Brother” live music at Red Fern Booksellers

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.

 