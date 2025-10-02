Final First Friday of the Season

The last First Friday of the season is this Friday in Downtown Salina.

This final First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

Salina Selfie Station

Familia Toys

Salina Art Center

Poppy & Vine

Red Fern Booksellers

Baron Mushmouse

Flipping Fabulous

Eccentricity

Sanity Boutique

On the Pot

Blushe Boutique

Country Seasons

There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:

Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm

A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm

Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Other events include:

“The Randy Baldwin Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza from 6 – 8.

Artisans of the Month are KRunch Toffee and Canyon Cocktails – Red Fern Booksellers

Denver-based duo " Tin Brother" live music at Red Fern Booksellers

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.