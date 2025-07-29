Expect one final day of extreme heat Tuesday before high temperatures start to fall.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern Kansas Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. Heat index values during the afternoon and early evening on Tuesday are expected to be in the 102 to 109 degree range.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours.

A cold front is expected on Wednesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and chances fro rain.