Final Action Taken On Key AG Bills

The Legislature spent much of its time taking final action on several bills before the turnaround deadline February 20. This week signified the halfway point of the 2025 legislative session, where nonexempt bills must pass the chamber in which they originally were introduced. Those receiving final action in the house of origin will begin the hearing process in the opposite chamber starting next week.

Poultry fees – The Senate approved a KLA-supported bill, SB 89, which would enable the Kansas Department of Agriculture to charge fees for services provided to the poultry industry, such as disease prevention plans and diagnostic testing. These services currently are funded through the animal disease control fund, which is supported by livestock fees. The bill passed 38-2.

Water – HB 2172 passed the House on a vote of 109-12. KLA supported the bill, which would establish a Water Program Task Force to evaluate the state’s water program and ensure financial resources are adequate. The task force would include 29 appointed members, of which KLA would be able to designate one.

HB 2113 passed the House by a vote of 106-15. The KLA-supported bill would increase annual funding from the state general fund for the State Water Plan by $20 million, which would bring the total to $55 million beginning July 1, 2025.

The Senate passed SB 58 by a vote of 40-0. KLA supported the bill, which would modify the current multi-year flex account statute to discontinue using historical water use to determine the base allocation and move to a formula that uses net irrigation requirements.

Milk marketing trust – HB 2254 passed the House 123-0. The bill, which was requested by KLA, would require milk processors to hold payments in trust for milk producers until full payment is received. To be eligible to receive the trust funds, the bill requires a milk producer to give written notice of nonpayment within 30 days after the payment is due.