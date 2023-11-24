Fill the Dump Truck Toy Drive

The Salina VFW Post is on a mission to gather toys. The Salina VFW Auxiliary is gathering toy donations the next several Saturdays to be donated to the Salina Salvation Army.

The organization tells KSAL News the goal is to fill a dump truck provided by Harbin Construction with toys and gift cards, toys for kids 0 -12 and gift cards for kids 13 and older.

All toys and gift cards may be dropped off at the Salina VFW facility at 1108 W. Crawford St. each Saturday through December 9th from 10AM – Noon through December 11th.

All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families in need.