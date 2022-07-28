Fight Over Bike Leads To Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly attacked an acquaintance.

Marcus Vinyard, 41, was arrested and is facing requested charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, aggravated endangering a child and theft of property.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 400 block of S. College Ave. for reports of a physical confrontation. Upon arrival, a 62-year-old male victim told officers he was confronted by an acquaintance, later identified as Vinyard, who believed a bike in the victim’s residence actually belonged to him.

Vinyard accused the victim of stealing the bike, and he allegedly entered the residence and struck the victim with a handle of a knife, injuring the victim’s head. Vinyard then left the scene before police arrived.

After a search of the area, officers found the bike in question at a nearby residence. Vinyard was also at the house, along with the weapon. Vinyard was then arrested.

Hanus said the child endangerment charge stems from a young kid being in the vicinity when the confrontation happened.