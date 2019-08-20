Fight Leads to Arrest, Drug Charges

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly making threats with a handgun.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 2000 block of Applewood Lane on Monday afternoon after two men were involved in a tussle inside a home’s basement.

Police say 38-year-old Nakhaly Chindavong provoked the 20-year-old son of his girlfriend Monday afternoon by smashing his Xbox against the wall. The two struggled and Chindavong left the basement after his arm was cut.

Chidavong then returned to the residence 45-minutes later with a 9mm handgun and pointed it at the victim who then ran away.

He was arrested a short time later while walking in the 700 block of Fairdale Road. Officers found marijuana laced wax on him and a search of a storage shed in the home’s backyard revealed more T.H.C. wax, prescription drugs, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Chindavong is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated assault, domestic battery, possessing of meth with intent to sell and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.