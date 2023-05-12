Fifty-Seven K-State Student-Athletes to Receive Degrees This Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With 2023 spring commencement taking place inside Bramlage Coliseum this weekend, 57 Wildcat student-athletes will be among those receiving degrees from Kansas State.

Highlighting the 57 graduates this weekend are: 13 football players, 10 soccer players, seven baseball players, six rowers, six members of the women’s track & field and cross country program, five members of the men’s track & field and cross country team, three women’s golfers, two apiece from men’s golf, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players, and one volleyball player.

It has been another banner year in the classroom for K-State student-athletes. Kansas State led the conference with 25 recipients of the 12th annual Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, which is the Big 12’s highest academic honor. Additionally, Wildcat student-athletes have accumulated 18 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District VII honors in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and women’s basketball with more yet to be announced for spring sports.

Through the fall and winter, K-State student-athletes have combined for 80 Academic All-Big 12 honors with the spring and rookie honors to be announced in July. K-State had 72 honors in the fall to rank third in the Big 12. Cross Country (5) and volleyball (3) each led the Big 12 with athletes that were nominated with perfect 4.0 GPAs. In football, the Wildcats ranked third in the league with 34 overall honors and tied for first with 29 on the first team, while soccer had the second-most honorees with 16.

SPRING 2023 STUDENT-ATHLETE GRADUATES:

BASEBALL

Owen Boerema – Biology

Corey Cater – Financial Therapy (Graduate Certificate)

Griffin Hassall – Social Sciences

Jared Henry – Financial Therapy (Graduate Certificate)

Cole Johnson – Management

Roberto Pena – Social Media Management (Undergraduate Certificate)

Cash Rugely – Communications Studies

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Keyontae Johnson – Conflict Analysis and Trauma Studies Minor

Ismael Massoud – Human Development & Family Science

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Emilee Ebert – Human Development & Family Science

Taylor Lauterbach – Psychology

FOOTBALL

Nick Allen – Master’s of Business Administration

Cooper Beebe – Social Studies Education

Khalid Duke – Fitness Professional Certificate

Jace Friesen – Communication Studies

Keenan Garber – Social Studies

Hayden Gillum – Master’s of Business Administration

Jake Huggins – Professional Strategic Selling

Christian Moore – Sociology-Criminology

Austin Moore – Kinesiology

Brendan Mott – Finance

Randen Plattner – Mechanical Engineering

Seth Porter – Sports Performance Coaching Certificate

Sammy Wheeler – Master’s of Business Administration

MEN’S GOLF

Will Hopkins – Marketing

Tim Tillmanns – Marketing

WOMEN’S GOLF

Briony Bayles – Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics

Manon Donche-Gay – Economics

Haley Vargas – Psychology

ROWING

Alyssa Buettner – Chemical Engineering

Jadyn Greisen – Mechanical Engineering

Kaitlyn Henke – Interior Architecture & Product Design

Patricia Hokanson – Human Development & Family Science

Kaylee Kleinschmit – Marketing

Lauren Plum – Animal Sciences and Industry/Biology

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rebecca Bartosh – Sociology-Criminology

Shannon Dukes – Social Work

Aliyah El Naggar – Finance

Kyler Goins – Sociology-Criminology

Maguire Sullivan – Biomedical Engineering

Caylee Thornhill – Kinesiology

Shae Turner – Management

Marisa Weichel – Nutrition and Health

Alaina Werremeyer – Sociology-Criminology

Roo Yarnell-Williams – Sociology

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Stephen Kielhofner – Mechanical Engineering

Timothy Lambert Jr. – Kinesiology

Gabriel Louw – Psychology

Jack Moore – Management and Entrepreneurship

Michael Rohlinger – Finance and Management

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Vitoria Alves – Psychology

Sydney Burton – Dietetics/Nutrition and Health

O’Shalia Johnson – Management

Briana Lowe – Nutrition and Health

Hannah Stewart – Kinesiology

Baylee Unruh – Kinesiology

VOLLEYBALL

Haley Warner – Master’s in Academic Advising