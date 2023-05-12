Fifty-Seven K-State Student-Athletes to Receive Degrees This Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With 2023 spring commencement taking place inside Bramlage Coliseum this weekend, 57 Wildcat student-athletes will be among those receiving degrees from Kansas State.
Highlighting the 57 graduates this weekend are: 13 football players, 10 soccer players, seven baseball players, six rowers, six members of the women’s track & field and cross country program, five members of the men’s track & field and cross country team, three women’s golfers, two apiece from men’s golf, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players, and one volleyball player.
It has been another banner year in the classroom for K-State student-athletes. Kansas State led the conference with 25 recipients of the 12th annual Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, which is the Big 12’s highest academic honor. Additionally, Wildcat student-athletes have accumulated 18 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District VII honors in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and women’s basketball with more yet to be announced for spring sports.
Through the fall and winter, K-State student-athletes have combined for 80 Academic All-Big 12 honors with the spring and rookie honors to be announced in July. K-State had 72 honors in the fall to rank third in the Big 12. Cross Country (5) and volleyball (3) each led the Big 12 with athletes that were nominated with perfect 4.0 GPAs. In football, the Wildcats ranked third in the league with 34 overall honors and tied for first with 29 on the first team, while soccer had the second-most honorees with 16.
SPRING 2023 STUDENT-ATHLETE GRADUATES:
BASEBALL
Owen Boerema – Biology
Corey Cater – Financial Therapy (Graduate Certificate)
Griffin Hassall – Social Sciences
Jared Henry – Financial Therapy (Graduate Certificate)
Cole Johnson – Management
Roberto Pena – Social Media Management (Undergraduate Certificate)
Cash Rugely – Communications Studies
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keyontae Johnson – Conflict Analysis and Trauma Studies Minor
Ismael Massoud – Human Development & Family Science
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emilee Ebert – Human Development & Family Science
Taylor Lauterbach – Psychology
FOOTBALL
Nick Allen – Master’s of Business Administration
Cooper Beebe – Social Studies Education
Khalid Duke – Fitness Professional Certificate
Jace Friesen – Communication Studies
Keenan Garber – Social Studies
Hayden Gillum – Master’s of Business Administration
Jake Huggins – Professional Strategic Selling
Christian Moore – Sociology-Criminology
Austin Moore – Kinesiology
Brendan Mott – Finance
Randen Plattner – Mechanical Engineering
Seth Porter – Sports Performance Coaching Certificate
Sammy Wheeler – Master’s of Business Administration
MEN’S GOLF
Will Hopkins – Marketing
Tim Tillmanns – Marketing
WOMEN’S GOLF
Briony Bayles – Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics
Manon Donche-Gay – Economics
Haley Vargas – Psychology
ROWING
Alyssa Buettner – Chemical Engineering
Jadyn Greisen – Mechanical Engineering
Kaitlyn Henke – Interior Architecture & Product Design
Patricia Hokanson – Human Development & Family Science
Kaylee Kleinschmit – Marketing
Lauren Plum – Animal Sciences and Industry/Biology
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rebecca Bartosh – Sociology-Criminology
Shannon Dukes – Social Work
Aliyah El Naggar – Finance
Kyler Goins – Sociology-Criminology
Maguire Sullivan – Biomedical Engineering
Caylee Thornhill – Kinesiology
Shae Turner – Management
Marisa Weichel – Nutrition and Health
Alaina Werremeyer – Sociology-Criminology
Roo Yarnell-Williams – Sociology
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Stephen Kielhofner – Mechanical Engineering
Timothy Lambert Jr. – Kinesiology
Gabriel Louw – Psychology
Jack Moore – Management and Entrepreneurship
Michael Rohlinger – Finance and Management
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Vitoria Alves – Psychology
Sydney Burton – Dietetics/Nutrition and Health
O’Shalia Johnson – Management
Briana Lowe – Nutrition and Health
Hannah Stewart – Kinesiology
Baylee Unruh – Kinesiology
VOLLEYBALL
Haley Warner – Master’s in Academic Advising