A fifth suspect is under arrest in connection with the murder of two Kansas women.

Thirty-one-year-old Paul Grice is facing two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to murder in the first-degree.

Texas County, Oklahoma, prosecutors say Grice admitted to taking part in the murders of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, who went missing on March 30th.

The women’s bodies were later found in Texas County.