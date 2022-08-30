Fifth Fentanyl Overdose

Officials in Riley County are investigating another incident involving an overdoses from fake pressed pills containing fentanyl.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers late Monday night responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan at around 11:30. A 20-year-old male was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released.

This is the fifth such overdose in the last two weeks, including one that happened at Manhattan High School during school. While none resulted in death, fentanyl is now the NUMBER ONE cause of death for Americans age 18-45. It overtook and doubled the number 2 cause – suicide, in just one year.

These overdoses were presumably the result of fake, pressed prescription pills containing fentanyl. Most of the incidents involve fake oxycodone, known as “dirty 30s” or “blues”. They recovered one of these fake oxycodone pills from one of the individuals who overdosed. Other fake pills are made to look like hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).

The agency urges parents to have a conversation with their kids about this dangerous drug. These fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors