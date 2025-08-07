Fiery Crash Damages Interstate

A fiery crash involving two semis prompted the closure of stretch of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County, and burned so hot the road surface is badly damaged it will require an overlay repair.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 7:00 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 between mileposts 227 – 228. An eastbound semi side-swiped a semi which was broken down sitting on the shoulder of the road.

The crash caused a fire, with thick black smoke pouring from it visible for miles. The fire caused extensive damage to the vehicles, cargo, and the Interstate itself. It was so hot that road surface is badly damaged and will require an overlay repair.

Traffic headed east was detoured south at the K-156 Junction to K-111, then south to K-140, then east to Salina.

There were no injuries in the crash.

