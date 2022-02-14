Salina, KS

Fiery Accident Burns Area of Grass

KSAL StaffFebruary 14, 2022

A Salina man has been charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Aaron Powers, 24, was driving his white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 truck eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 257 when he lost control and left the roadway at 3:10 a.m. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the vehicle struck some interstate fencing and caught a nearby lot of grass on fire. Fifty acres of grass were burned as a result.

Powers refused treatment at the scene and was reported to have some scratches. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The total damage to the fence and the surrounding area is estimated at $500.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

