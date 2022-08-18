Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 62 °

Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2022

The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors for adult “drop in” sports and activities. The facility is open each weekday for public use.

The adult drop-in program will be held Monday – Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at the fieldhouse. Activity space will be available for:

  • Basketball
  • Volleyball
  • Pickle Ball
  • Walking

This is a supervised program for adults ages 18 & over. Pick-up games can be formed to provide recreation, socialization, and exercise. Drop-in availability and space are subject to change due to program scheduling. Proper footwear/clothing required.

Fee is $3 per date.

Program runs August 15th – November 23rd.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities

The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors for adult “drop in” sports and activities. The facili...

August 18, 2022 Comments

Women’s Cross Country picked ...

Sports News

August 18, 2022

Owner to Get Classic Corvette Back

Top News

August 18, 2022

Federal Charges in Child Porn Case

Kansas News

August 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Federal Charges in Child ...
August 18, 2022Comments
Brookville Hotel Reopens ...
August 17, 2022Comments
KSU Salina to Lead Nation...
August 17, 2022Comments
Fe For a Cure is Back
August 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra