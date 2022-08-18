Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities

The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors for adult “drop in” sports and activities. The facility is open each weekday for public use.

The adult drop-in program will be held Monday – Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at the fieldhouse. Activity space will be available for:

Basketball

Volleyball

Pickle Ball

Walking

This is a supervised program for adults ages 18 & over. Pick-up games can be formed to provide recreation, socialization, and exercise. Drop-in availability and space are subject to change due to program scheduling. Proper footwear/clothing required.

Fee is $3 per date.

Program runs August 15th – November 23rd.