Field Fee Structures Causes Feud

An up-charge on fees for baseball and softball fields discussed by Salina Commissioners towards Kansas Wesleyan University has prompted some dissension between the school and the commission.

Prior to a study session on Monday, January 27th, Salina Baseball Enterprises (a non-profit organization supporting youth baseball), proposed discount rates for Salina USD 305 and KWU baseball/softball teams due to their contributions for the athletic fields. The city’s Operational and Maintenance Advisory Board put together fee recommendations with the Parks & Recreation Board. It was then forwarded to the City Commissioners.

Once Commissioners received these recommendations, they can opt to set fees based upon the maintenance and usage of the fields. They discussed factors such as, age/size of players, roster size, and number of innings played in games while debating the fee structure. KWU was highlighted as an organization that mostly impacts Dean Evans Stadium, Pestinger Family Stadium, and Bill Burke Park.

Commissioners discussed cost recovery, and considered an up-charge of 25%. This was intended for adults and large roster teams for practices/games.

Commissioner Mike Hoppock said it would make sense for “large roster teams like KWU to pay higher fees.” He also contended that KWU had not invested any amount towards Pestinger Family Stadium.

KWU Executive Vice President for Advancement and University Operations Ken Oliver said the University acknowledged and accepted the fee structure. He stated the increased fees would be an impact on their budget, and felt “targeted” by Commissioner Mike Hoppock. Oliver also said that Hoppock was “extremely unprofessional.”

Members of the public expressed their opinions as well.

Oliver requested that City Commissioners consider a 3-year prorated fee structure for budgeting purposes. “We want to maintain our partnership and relationship with the City of Salina,” said Oliver.

Commissioners indicated a desire to keep and set the previously to-be-determined fees for Bill Burke Park, Pestinger Family Stadium and Dean Evans Stadium.