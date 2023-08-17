Field Day Highlights Practical Cattle Research

Kansas State University will highlight 32 years of research – as well as look to future studies – when it hosts a field day at the Bressner Range Research Unit on Sept. 6.

K-State’s Bressner unit includes two half-sections of native grass southwest of Yates Center. Jaymelynn Farney, a beef systems specialist with K-State Research and Extension’s Southeast Research-Extension Center, said research helps to evaluate the economic feasibility for cattle ranchers while being good stewards of the land.

She notes there are 15.8 million acres of native grassland and rangeland in Kansas, as well as 2.5 million acres of pasture land.

“We are really wanting to highlight the practical research around cattle production and pasture management that has been conducted through the work of several scientists at this property,” said Farney, who is also president of the Bressner Pasture committee.

Registration for the field day, titled ‘Previous and Progress Proceedings Field Day,’ is available online, but interested persons may also call the Southwind Extension District office in Woodson County at 620-625-8620. Registration includes lunch, but must be completed by Aug. 30.

Farney said morning sessions focus on past work completed at the research unit, while the afternoon sessions focus on the future, “or at least what can potentially be used to make pasture and cattle management decisions from a technology lens.”

Topics include:

A five-year summary of current research projects evaluating pasture burn dates of March or April and the addition of essential oils in mineral – effects on cattle performance, fly populations, and pasture composition.

Cattle performance and pasture composition changes with patch-burn grazing.

1/2 and 3/4 season grazing of tallgrass native range with stocker steers.

Fall grazing tallgrass native range.

Utilizing sheep for Serecialespedeza control in pastures.

Remote monitoring of water sources.

Utilizing technology for pasture and cattle monitoring.

Weather forecasting tools.

“These topics will provide real-world results to a variety of management techniques that producers can utilize in their operations, be it stocker production or cow-calf,” Farney said.

The field day begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends by 3 p.m., she said. Events will be held in the pasture across from 1043 100th Road, Yates Center.