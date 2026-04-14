FHSU to Celebrate 60th Rodeo

The Fort Hays State University Rodeo Club and Team are ready to host the 60th Annual NIRA Rodeo, taking place this weekend. In celebration of this milestone year, admission to the event is free.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support intercollegiate rodeo athletes from across the region.

According to the school, since 1964 the FHSU Rodeo Club has provided students with valuable opportunities to develop and refine their skills in a competitive arena environment. Now in its 60th year, this long-standing tradition continues to showcase the dedication, talent, and sportsmanship of student-athletes competing at the collegiate level.

This year’s rodeo will feature approximately 500–600 contestants representing around 20 colleges and universities from across the Central Plains Region, including Kansas and Oklahoma. The event brings together some of the top collegiate rodeo talent in the region, making it one of the premier intercollegiate rodeos of the season.

“The 60th annual rodeo is a special milestone for our program,” said Trever Meier, FHSU Rodeo Coach. “We are excited to open our gates to the community at no cost this year and invite everyone to come experience the energy, tradition, and high-level competition that collegiate rodeo has to offer.”

The rodeo will once again be held at the Ellis County Fairgrounds, a move made last year to accommodate the event’s continued growth. The expanded venue allows for improved facilities and a better experience for both contestants and spectators, as the event has outgrown its previous home at the Doug Philip Arena.

Attendees can expect a full slate of rodeo events, including roughstock and timed events, as teams compete for regional standings and national qualification opportunities through the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA).

Event Details:

Dates: April 16–18

Location: Ellis County Fairgrounds, Hays, Kansas

Admission: FREE and open to the public

The FHSU Rodeo Club and Team invite the entire community to come out, support student-athletes, and celebrate 60 years of rodeo excellence. Whether you are a longtime rodeo fan or attending for the first time, this is a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of collegiate rodeo up close.