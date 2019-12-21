FHSU Selects New Dean

Fort Hays State University has selected Dr. Grady Dixon as the new dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

His selection follows 18 months of service as the interim dean of the college. Prior to this, he served as the chair of the Department of Geosciences at FHSU.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Dixon has accepted this position and look forward to working closely with him to advance the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics and Fort Hays State University,” said Dr. Jill Arensdorf, provost and vice president of academic affairs at FHSU.

“He is an exceptionally innovative scholar, a dynamic leader and a skilled administrator with a unique ability to engage with and inspire others,” she said.

Dixon sees the Werth College as an essential and expanding contributor to the university’s nearly two-decade-long record of annual enrollment growth.

“This is a special place, and I think we have strong leadership in all roles, from the president’s office down to each department in our college,” said Dixon.

He went on to note that the college he now leads enjoys a strong reputation for producing highly-qualified science, math, and technology professionals as well as exceptional pre-professional candidates.

“Our graduates are finding success around the world, and they are contributing to quality of life in their communities as well as at FHSU,” said Dixon.

A physical geographer with expertise in meteorology and climatology, Dixon’s research topics are broad, but they consistently involve applying weather data to real-world problems across multiple disciplines. Much of his most recent research focuses on tornado climatology, weather-suicide relationships, and the effects of weather on wildlife.

Dixon earned his bachelor’s degree in geosciences from Mississippi State University, his master’s degree in geography from the University of Georgia and his doctoral degree in geography from Arizona State University.