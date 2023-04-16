FHSU Rodeo Celebrates 60 Years; HOF Inductions

The Fort Hays State University Rodeo Club is excited to announce its 60th anniversary and the first-ever induction of the Fort Hays State University Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will coincide with the annual FHSU Rodeo, April 20th – 22nd 2023 at the Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays.

The FHSU Rodeo Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 7 PM, followed by the rodeo performance that evening at the Ellis County Fairgrounds.

The Hall of Fame steering committee had the challenging task of selecting three distinguished rodeo professionals, who have made outstanding contributions to the Fort Hays State University Rodeo program. The 2023 Inaugural Class includes Doug Philip, Neil Barstow, and Bronc Rumford, who will be honored for their achievements in the sport of rodeo and their contributions to the FHSU Rodeo Club, which operates within the FHSU Department of

Agriculture.

Doug Philip, a legendary rancher and rodeo champion, was instrumental in ensuring the success of the FHSU Rodeo program from its inception. Neil Barstow, a 1970 FHSU graduate and founder of Barstow Pro Rodeo Equipment, has contributed significantly to the sport of rodeo and the FHSU Rodeo program.

Bronc Rumford, a champion for the sport of rodeo, is a former FHSU Rodeo competitor and longtime coach, a PRCA Stock Contractor, pickup man, and a chute boss for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

“Establishment of the Rodeo Hall of Fame is a long-term way to recognize individuals who have had a significant impact on the program and/or the business of rodeo,” remarked Dr. Marcy

Aycock, Rodeo Club Advisory Board member. “For the inaugural class, 22 remarkable individuals were nominated. The nominees included representatives of every decade of Fort Hays State Rodeo. I believe future and current students, along with alumni, will be inspired by the Hall of Fame class and proud to be part of the Fort Hays State Rodeo family.”

Nominations were submitted over several months before the committee chose the 2023 inductees. The induction ceremony will take place during the annual Fort Hays State University Rodeo, which is celebrating 60 years in 2023.

The rodeo consists of nightly performances over three days starting at 7 PM every night. The Ellis County Fairgrounds will serve as the new location for this year’s ceremony and cowboys and cowgirls from across the region will travel to Hays to compete in nine events: bareback bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping.

Each year, the FHSU Rodeo Club sends the team to rodeos throughout the Central Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) and the FHSU Rodeo is one of the last events of the season.

The Fort Hays State University Rodeo and Hall of Fame induction ceremony are open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online at https://fhsualumni.com/events/alumni-rodeo-social/.

Story by Kassidy Sell