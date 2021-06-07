FHSU Psych Students Inducted Into Honor Society

A student from Salina is among a group of students from Fort Hays State University inducted into the Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

According to FHSU, the Psi Chi Honor Society recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology. Applicants must meet grade point average criteria as well as rank in the top 30 percent of psychology students to be considered for induction to the honor society.

Psi Chi rewards its members annually with various awards and grants programs. Additionally, members are eligible to apply for the Psi Chi scholarship program that was introduced in 2015. Inductees are bestowed lifetime memberships to the honor society.

Select FHSU psychology students, attending virtually and on-campus, displayed outstanding academic achievement in the program. Recognized for their dedication and determination, 23 students were officially inducted into Psi Chi in April.

“These students are smart, have worked hard, and maintained their GPA through COVID and other life situations,” said Dr. Carol Patrick, professor of psychology. “They are to be commended.”

FHSU, along with the Department of Psychology, proudly recognizes the following students for their commitment to academic excellence and outstanding achievement: