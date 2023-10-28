FHSU President to Visit Salina

The president of Fort Hays State University is heading out on a multi-state, multi-city tour which will include a stop in Salina.

According to FHSU, President Tisa Mason’s annual Tour of Kansas kicks off in Hays on Wednesday, Nov. 1. From Kansas City in the east to Goodland in the west, and from Phillipsburg in the north to Garden City in the south, President Mason will stop in large and small towns across Kansas between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14.

President Mason plans to discuss several key university initiatives that are making a difference in Kansas during this year’s tour, including:

FHSU, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College’s Strategic Affiliation Plan to better serve the students, businesses, and communities of rural Kansas

to better serve the students, businesses, and communities of rural Kansas New ventures and university academic programs that are making a difference in our state, including FHSU’s Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator, the K-State 105 initiative-funded expansion of FHSU-led Kansas Small Business Development Center services in Northwest Kansas, and federal grant-funded growth in nursing and teacher education programs for rural Kansas

The university’s key legislative funding requests including the creation of alternative credentials for professional development, a telehealth certification for mental health providers, and nursing workforce development in Western Kansas.

As always, President Mason will also share stories and evidence that demonstrate the unmatched combination of affordability, accessibility, and quality that makes FHSU the best value in education anywhere.

This year’s tour schedule will be expanded to include several special events highlighting FHSU’s contributions to economic and workforce development across the state. Special events added to this year’s tour include:

Two Strategic Affiliation-focused luncheon events on the campuses of North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit (Nov. 1) and at Northwest Kansas Technical College (Nov. 6)

Alumni gatherings in Wichita (Nov. 3) and Kansas City (Nov. 14)

A breakfast forum on the critical need for nursing professionals in rural Kansas hosted by the Garden City Chamber of Commerce (Nov. 6)

2023 FHSU President’s Media Tour schedule at a glance

Nov. 1: Hays, Beloit, and Salina

Nov. 2: Phillipsburg and Topeka

Nov. 3: Wichita

Nov. 6: Goodland and Colby

Nov. 7: Garden City and Dodge City

Nov. 14: Kansas City

The President’s Tour of Kansas is an annual tradition at Fort Hays State that began in 1987.

_ _ _

Photo: KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger with FHSU President Tisa Mason at her Salina stop during the 2022 tour.