FHSU Planning Online Open House

A Kansas college that was on the forefront of online education is planning an open house for online students.

Fort Hays State University Online will host its annual Online Open House for prospective students next week on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This interactive virtual event offers future Tigers the chance to connect directly with university leaders, explore academic programs, and learn about the resources that support student success.

During the drop-in event, attendees can:

Attend live presentations with guest speakers from various departments, including Nursing, Psychology, Health & Human Performance, Allied Health, Teacher Education, Leadership, History, and more.

Attend a special Financial Aid Workshop to learn how to apply for and access financial aid.

Explore student resources, including tutoring, library services, Health & Wellness, and career development support.

Get personalized answers from admissions advisors about the application and enrollment process for on-campus or online undergraduate and graduate programs.

All attendees will be entered into our event prize drawing for a chance to win an FHSU scholarship or free FHSU swag.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how FHSU Online can help you achieve your academic and career goals. Register today to reserve your spot: https://www.fhsu.edu/online/open-house/

About FHSU Online:

With more than 100 years of distance learning experience and early innovations in online education, FHSU delivers award-winning online programs to students worldwide. Students can choose a flexible, affordable, and high-quality program from more than 200 online degrees and certificates that match their specific academic goals. Our innovative faculty, dynamic courses, and affordable pricing make FHSU Online the best value in online education – anywhere. Find out more about FHSU online at https://www.fhsu.edu/online/.