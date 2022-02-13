Salina, KS

FHSU Online Programs Among Best

Fort Hays State UniversityFebruary 13, 2022
Fort Hays State University could be generating electricity from wind turbines in the next few weeks

FHSU Online recently shared the news that six of its online programs were recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as among the best in the nation. FHSU Online, Fort Hays State University’s distance education arm, can also report that it has earned additional recognition across a range of online programs.

These latest rankings further demonstrate that FHSU offers the best online programs at the best price. As one of six institutions in the world to have achieved United States Distance Learning Quality Certification, Fort Hays State is truly the best value in higher education anywhere.

FHSU Online’s 2021-2022 Rankings

University HQ lists 21 FHSU programs in their latest rankings, including a No. 1 ranking for Most Affordable Colleges by state: https://universityhq.org/best-colleges/fort-hays-state-university/#rankings

 No. 1 Most Affordable Public Higher-Ed Institution in Kansas by Student Loan Hero

One of the 10 Most Popular Affordable Online Masters Degree Program universities in the nation: https://www.mastersprogramsguide.com/rankings/popular-affordable-online-masters/

Top Grad School Programs: https://abound.college/gradschool/top-grad-schools/

Most Affordable Master of Science in Nursing Programs: Onlinedegreeprof.com

 Most Affordable Online Master’s in Human Resources Degree Programs: http://news.richmondnewsnow.com/story/519556/education-reference-desk-announces-2021s-most-affordable-masters-in-human-resources-degree-online.html

Best Online Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology https://bestaccreditedcolleges.org/degrees/online-bachelors-degrees-in-sociology.html

Best Bachelor’s in Education Teacher Certification Programs for 2022: https://www.teacher.org/blog/50-favorite-online-bachelors-in-education-teacher-certification-programs/

In its 2021 rankings, bestaccreditedcolleges.org recognized two FHSU programs:

Fort Hays State University could be generating electricity from wind turbines in the next few weeks

