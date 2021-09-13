FHSU Launches New Virtual Campus Tour

Future students can now tour the campus of Fort Hays State University from anywhere in the world.

According to the school, while there is no substitute for seeing the most vibrant college campus on the high plains in person, the new virtual tour is designed as a preview of the FHSU experience.

“We knew that as we begin to expand our recruitment efforts into areas of the country that likely don’t know Fort Hays State University that well, we would need a way to showcase living and learning at FHSU in a way that would create a heightened interest in visiting campus,” said Dr. Dennis King, associate vice president for enrollment management.

Visitors to the virtual tour can interact with dynamic videos and location hot spots at more than 45 key campus facilities and event spaces to get an insider’s perspective on the Fort Hays State experience. Videos feature students, faculty, and senior leaders and share the innovation, determination, and ethic of care that distinguish FHSU.

The virtual tour is a resource for prospective on-campus students and families looking to become more familiar with the campus, a way for alumni to see how the campus has evolved throughout the years, and for online students worldwide to engage with their home away from home in Hays.

The launch of the virtual tour coincides with the university’s recent creation of a new regional tuition program that will offer undergraduate and graduate students from 13 states in our region the opportunity to come to Fort Hays State and pay the same tuition and fees as Kansas students. Beginning in the fall of 2022, students from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming will pay the same tuition and fees as Kansas students.

Under the regional tuition program, students from the 13-state region can expect to pay $5,443 in tuition and fees annually versus the regional average of $8,852. This amounts to a cost savings of more than $3,409 annually, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Department of Education.

To explore Fort Hays State’s campus via the new virtual tour, go to fhsu.university-tour.com/.