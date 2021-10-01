Salina, KS

FHSU Journey Campaign Surpasses Goal

Fort Hays State UniversityOctober 1, 2021

All good things must come to an end, and Fort Hays State University’s Journey campaign – the largest fundraising campaign in university history – is no exception. The Journey campaign kicked off Homecoming of 2016 with a goal of raising $100 million in support of FHSU and its students over a five-year period. Those years have flown by, and not only was that ambitious goal reached – it was surpassed. Fort Hays State University is thrilled to announce that throughout the Journey campaign a total of $112,769,457 has been raised.

These donations will significantly impact the lives of Fort Hays State students for years to come. FHSU’s president, Dr. Tisa Mason, remarked on how the contributions of our donors shape the lives of students:

“There are hundreds of thousands of student stories at Fort Hays State. Each embodies its unique theme of challenge and perseverance,” she said. “Their stories are our stories. And our story is one of love, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and gentleness. Our story is about everyday heroes, amazing grace, and tomorrow’s leaders.”

To illustrate how the philanthropy of our donors can change the trajectory of a student’s life, we need only look at the story of Luz Gomez. As a first-generation student who had to overcome many financial hurdles to be at FHSU, she knows better than most the true impact that scholarships can have.

Gomez expressed her gratitude toward FHSU’s benefactors, saying, “The impact that you are making on the life of a student is more than you can ever know. If it wouldn’t have been for those scholarships and that help, I wouldn’t be at this institution, and quite honestly, I don’t know if I would have been able to go to school. Scholarships are so important and continue to be important. It truly changes your future.”

Take a moment to hear more of Luz’s story here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZtCQodT0Nc

Gomez is among the many students at Fort Hays State to have been positively impacted by the Journey campaign.

“We are grateful and humbled to have had more than 24,000 donors contribute to our Journey campaign over the last five years,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation. “Each and every gift has contributed to an education, a bright future, and lives changed. Our Tiger family is simply the best, and we cannot thank you enough for your generosity.”

“To commemorate the fundraising campaign’s triumphant conclusion,” Williby continued, “we look forward to celebrating the contributions of our amazing donors and marvel at how much has been accomplished throughout the upcoming Homecoming weekend.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

