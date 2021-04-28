FHSU Inaugural Giving Day Exceeds Expectations

Donors responded in droves for last week’s inaugural Giving Day at Fort Hays State University. According to the school, more than $270,000 was pledged in a 48-hour period.

Just as FHSU banded together as a family throughout a year unlike any other, we came together once again to #SupportTheFort. The success of FHSU’s first Giving Day proves further that Fort Hays State is a university of resilience, strength, and community.

Due to the overwhelming response, and excitement around the promotions being offered, FHSU’s Giving Day was extended an additional 24 hours. Throughout the two-day effort, Giving Day raised more than $100,000 in cash/securities and $170,000 in pledges. More than 700 gifts were made in support of Fort Hays State by 600-plus donors.

“We were completely blown away by the generosity seen on FHSU’s inaugural Giving Day,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation. “Tiger Nation sticks together, win or lose. This week we won. Thank you to all who made a gift and shared on social media to help raise awareness around the event. Know that you have made a lasting impact on the lives of FHSU students, faculty, and staff. The effects of this fundraising event will be felt for years to come.”

Fort Hays State’s Giving Day was created to raise awareness around the university’s various needs, to cultivate new donors, and to create an engaging way to raise money for deserving Tigers. Donors could give to their favorite area of FHSU or choose from more than 40 specific areas of the university that need financial support.

“We hope our first-ever Giving Day will inspire others to give back,” Williby added.

Learn more about the FHSU Foundation, the fundraising arm of Fort Hays State, by visiting https://foundation.fhsu.edu or contact their office at 785-628-5620 or [email protected].