FHSU Hosting Technology Education Fair

Todd PittengerApril 25, 2021

The 62nd annual Western Kansas Technology Education Fair at Fort Hays State University is set for this Friday. The event is Friday, April 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to FHSU, the technology fair features junior high and high school students in technology education classes bringing their projects to be displayed and judged at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Students in schools all across Kansas participate in the fair.

The coliseum is open to the public for viewing the projects, which range from wood furniture and metal works to CAD drawings and drafting.

Doors open to the public at 8 a.m., and an awards ceremony is set for about 3:30 p.m.

Each entry is awarded a ribbon or medal. Awards also are given for winners of several live competitions that take place during the day, including communication, metric 500 racing, tech challenge (quiz bowl) and problem solving.

“We are excited to be able to host the annual technology fair this year. Having this event means area high school and middle school students and their technology teachers will be on the Fort Hays State University campus and that is good news!,” Kim Stewart, chair of the department of applied technology.

Students in FHSU’s Technology and Engineering Education Collegiate Association run the entire fair.

Due to COVID-19 policy, when present on University property, all employees, students, and visitors must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses and practice social distancing.

