FHSU First Ever Fall Commencement Ceremony

For the first time ever Fort Hays State University will host a fall commencement ceremony.

According to FHSU, more than 300 graduates will cross the stage and graduate at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13th, in Gross Memorial Coliseum on the FHSU campus.

The ceremony is free and open to families of graduates and to all friends of the university. No tickets are required. All seats in Gross Memorial Coliseum are first-come, first-served and are normally filled one hour before the start of the ceremony. Graduates and faculty will be seated on the main floor of Gross Coliseum.

The doors to the coliseum will open to the public at 11 a.m. Persons other than degree candidates attending Commencement are asked to enter through the four coliseum gates and not through Cunningham Hall.

Graduates can pick up name cards, caps, gowns and tassels in Gross Memorial Coliseum from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Students will begin lining up in Cunningham Hall at 12:15 p.m. The procession will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

Individuals with disabilities should enter through Gates 2 and 3, on the northwest and southwest corners. Seating arrangements for the disabled are available on the main floor on either side in front of the stage. If necessary, one person will be allowed to accompany an individual in this seating area. A sign language interpreter will be available in Section C of the main floor.

Traffic in the Gross Coliseum area is generally extremely heavy for Commencement. Parking lots adjacent to Gross Coliseum typically fill up quickly, but ample parking is available on the main campus. In the event of rain or snow, unpaved lots near Gross Coliseum will be closed, making it necessary to park on the main campus.

Shuttle bus service will be provided between the campus and Gross Coliseum. The shuttle buses will stop in parking lots and wherever drivers see people walking to or from Gross Coliseum.

For more information about Commencement, visit: <https://www.fhsu.edu/commencement/index>

Commencement will be broadcast live at:

<https://fhsu.edu/commencement/watch-live/>.