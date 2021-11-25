Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 27 °

Feztival of Trees This Weekend

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2021

The ISIS Shrine ladies invite everyone to a unique holiday event. The “Feztival of Trees” is this weekend – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The organization tells KSAL News besides having the opportunity to win a tree with its prizes, those attending the
Feztival will also have the opportunity to:

  • Buy spectacular wreaths and table decorations at a “buy it now” price
  • Enjoy live local entertainment
  • Enjoy snacks from the Snowflake Sweet Shop
  • Have a Whoville background for your own selfies and other photo ops

Raffle tickets for prizes are $1 per ticket; 25 tickets for $20.

Admission is adults $5, children 12 and under free.

The Feztival of Trees is  riday, November 26th from Noon – 8 p.m. Saturday, November 27th from Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, November 28th from 10 a.m. – 3p.m. at the ISIS Shrine Temple 200 E. Diamond Drive in Salina.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Feztival of Trees This Weekend

The ISIS Shrine ladies invite everyone to a unique holiday event. The "Feztival of Trees" is this we...

November 25, 2021 Comments

Tips On Pet-Friendly Thanksgiving T...

Kansas News

November 25, 2021

What You Didn’t Know About Th...

Top News

November 25, 2021

59 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Top News

November 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Feztival of Trees This We...
November 25, 2021Comments
Tips On Pet-Friendly Than...
November 25, 2021Comments
FHSU Celebrates $1.25 mil...
November 24, 2021Comments
House Fire Causes $15,000...
November 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices