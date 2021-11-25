Feztival of Trees This Weekend

The ISIS Shrine ladies invite everyone to a unique holiday event. The “Feztival of Trees” is this weekend – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The organization tells KSAL News besides having the opportunity to win a tree with its prizes, those attending the

Feztival will also have the opportunity to:

Buy spectacular wreaths and table decorations at a “buy it now” price

Enjoy live local entertainment

Enjoy snacks from the Snowflake Sweet Shop

Have a Whoville background for your own selfies and other photo ops

Raffle tickets for prizes are $1 per ticket; 25 tickets for $20.

Admission is adults $5, children 12 and under free.

The Feztival of Trees is riday, November 26th from Noon – 8 p.m. Saturday, November 27th from Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, November 28th from 10 a.m. – 3p.m. at the ISIS Shrine Temple 200 E. Diamond Drive in Salina.