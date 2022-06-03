River Festival Volunteers Needed

If you’re heading to the Smoky Hill River Festival next week – you may consider pitching in behind the scenes as part of your weekend plans.

Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday with a call for help. Anderson says they need more volunteers to care for artists, work the entry gates and lend a hand in the children’s activities area.

Contact festival staff via the web at riverfestival.com or on the phone at 785-309-5770.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in regional cities starting Sunday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free.

Festival hours are Thursday, June 9 from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 12 from 10 am to 5 pm.