Festival to Feature Dragonfly Hunt

Even though the Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Hunt is over, those who love a fun treasure will want to attend the Smoky Hill River Festival on Sunday.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, for all those Quest lovers who love to hunt, there are 100 good reasons to come to the Festival on Sunday this year. Metallic dragonfly art pieces will be hidden throughout Festival grounds on Sunday. If you find one of the original hand-painted dragonflies, it is yours to keep.

Kansas City-based painter and illustrator Evan “Doodle Dood” Brown has painted a flight of colorful metal dragonflies. Additionally, ten dragonflies will be hidden in the park on Friday and Saturday, giving attendees a sneak peek at the creations.

Thanks to Be Wealth for making this new event possible this year.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities now, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/.

General Festival hours are Thursday, June 9, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 12, from 10 am to 5 pm.