Fertilized Fields Causing Odor

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2022

If you have noticed a strong feedlot-like odor in Salina you’re not alone. Multiple people have reached out to KSAL News inquiring about it.

Depending on the direction of the wind, the strong odor has been detected in various areas of town.

Officials tell KSAL News the source of the odor is fields near town that are being fertilized. There are no EPA violation issues and there are no health concerns.

Multiple people have been calling 911 dispatch to report the odor. Officials are aware of the situation, and ask citizens not to call 911 or the dispatch non-emergency number to report it.

