Ferguson’s Double-Double Leads Bethany Women to Victory

McPherson, Kan. – The Bethany College Women’s Basketball team jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back as they routed the host McPherson College Bulldogs by a final score of 86-57.

Hannah Ferguson, junior center, got things going with a pair of free throws and was followed by aÂ Julia Nygard, senior guard, three pointer to make it 5-0. Ferguson would add two more baskets sandwiched around a three point play byÂ Halei Wortham, senior guard, to give Bethany a 12-0 lead. The Bulldogs would go on a 4-0 run beforeÂ Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, connected on a triple to put Bethany ahead 15-4. The Bulldogs would cut the lead to eight butÂ Vasha MooreÂ would answer with a bucket to make it 17-7. McPherson would add a pair of Brittany Robert’s free throws butÂ Meghan Goff, sophomore guard, would sprint the floor for a fast break layup with ten seconds in the quarter to give the Swedes a 19-9 edge.

After a McPherson basket to start the second quarterÂ Meghan GoffÂ would connect on a corner three to give Bethany a 22-11 lead. The Bulldogs would make it 22-13 on free throws before Bethany went on 9-0 run to pull ahead 31-13. McPherson would score to make it 31-15 butÂ Hannah FergusonÂ would answer with a three point play to give the Swedes an eighteen point lead. The Bulldogs would close the gap to 38-25 thanks to a 9-4 run, butÂ Hannah FergusonÂ would answer with a basket inside to spark an 8-4 Swedes run to end the half 46-29 Bethany.

After exchanging baskets to start the thirdÂ Halei WorthamÂ would put Bethany up 20 with a three from the right wing. A 9-2 McPherson run would pull them to within thirteen at 53-40.Â Meghan GoffÂ would findÂ Vasha Moore, junior forward, inside for two and then hit a three to make it 58-40. The Bulldogs would score six straight to cut the lead to twelve butÂ Halei WorthamÂ would answer with a layup in transition to put Bethany up 60-46. The Swedes would close the quarter on a 4-2 run to take a 64-48 lead into the fourth.

Sarah Reiner, freshman center, would score the first six points of the fourth to help Bethany pull away and lead by twenty-two.Â Julia NygardÂ would hit a three to put Bethany on top 73-48 with seven minutes to play. A 7-0 run by McPherson would cut the lead to eighteen but another three byÂ Meghan GoffÂ would put Bethany up 76-55 with just under four minutes to play. The Swedes would hold McPherson to just two points the rest of the game as they cruised to a 86-57 final score.

Hannah FergusonÂ recorded her fourth double-double on the year as she set a new career high with 25 points and added 11 rebounds. Joining Ferguson in setting a new career high wasÂ Meghan GoffÂ with her 13 points.Â Autumn GarrettÂ chipped in 12 points and finished with a team high 6 assists on the night.Â Vasha MooreÂ also recorded a double-double on the night with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Moore also added 4 steals and 2 blocks on the defensive end.Â Sarah ReinerÂ had her best game as a Swede as the freshman finished with 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Swedes shot 53.3% from the field and 47.6% from three while their dominating defensive effort held the Bulldogs to 32.8% from the field and 19% from three. The Swedes controlled the glass with a 41-34 rebounding edge.

Up Next . . .Â

The Swedes will return home to Hahn Gym on Wednesday, January 20 to take on the York College Panthers. That game will tip at 6:00 PM as the Swedes look to make it 11 straight wins over the Panthers.