FERGUSON RESIGNS, BARTEL ANNOUNCED AS HEAD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

Lindsborg, Kan. – Sarah Bartel has been announced as the next Head Women’s Basketball Coach for Bethany College. Bartel now gets her chance to lead the charge, following Keith Ferguson’s resignation to pursue another collegiate coaching opportunity.

“I Love Bethany College, and I always will,” said Keith Ferguson. “This was a very tough decision for us to leave. We have the greatest group of young women and the best community support in the KCAC. I am really proud that Sarah is being given this opportunity. She has helped in every bit of the program from player to assistant coach. She loves this place as much or more than I do. She will continue to elevate this program and make all of us very proud to be a Swede.”

“First, a sincere thank you to Keith Ferguson and all he has done for the women’s basketball program, the Department of Athletics, Bethany College, and the Lindsborg community. The impact he has had on all of those, as well as myself both professionally and personally, is immeasurable. We wish him the best of luck in his new venture, and he will always have a fan in us,” said Dean of Athletics Laura Moreno.

Bartel joined the Bethany women’s basketball staff in June 2021, and over the past two years as an assistant, she has helped coach the team to two winning seasons, including a 20-9 record in 2022-23 and a second-place overall finish. She assisted in recruitment, practices, player development, scouting, film breakdown, summer camps, overseeing the strength and conditioning program, and served as the head junior varsity coach as well.

Newly-named Head Coach Sarah Bartel: “I’m very excited for Coach Ferguson and this new chapter. It’s well-deserved. I’m honored to have the chance to take over the program. I was here as it was being rebuilt and I look forward to continuing to build on the success we’ve had. I can’t thank Coach Ferguson enough for the guidance he’s given me the last two years and the faith Laura Moreno and our girls have in me to take over the program. I’m excited for the future of Swedes Women’s Basketball!”

Prior to returning to Bethany College, Coach Bartel was at Coffeyville Community College for two years where she helped rebuild the Red Ravens women’s basketball program, turning the team from a 7-21 record to two consecutive 20-win seasons both years she was there. She assisted in recruiting, scouting, creating a strength and conditioning program, player development and other daily operations.

Prior to Coffeyville, Bartel played two years at Bethany after transferring from Independence Community College. She was a two-year captain, starter, and was a part of the team that began to help rebuild the Bethany women’s basketball program into a conference championship contender. During her two years, the team recorded a second-place finish in the KCAC, back-to-back winning seasons and post-season berths, and quarterfinal wins.

Laura Moreno on the hiring of Sarah Bartel: “We are thrilled for Sarah Bartel to take the reins of the women’s basketball program. As a Bethany alum of the program as well as an assistant coach for the Swedes the past couple years, she is deeply rooted and well-connected to both current and future student-athletes, the department, the college, and the community. Coach Bartel’s experience, approach, passion, and ability to build and prioritize relationships make her the tremendous fit for this position. We are excited to see the women’s basketball program continue to thrive with Coach Bartel at the helm!”

Bartel graduated from Bethany in 2019 with a degree in Exercise Science. She completed her Masters in Health and Human Performance from Fort Hays State University in May 2021.