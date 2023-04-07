Fence Damaged by Hit, Run Driver

Salina Police are looking for a hit and run driver who damaged a wrought iron fence on Marymount Road.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime around 4:30am on Thursday morning someone was traveling northbound in the 1300 block of Marymount, lost control and plowed into the metal fence, damaging five, 7-foot sections plus a pillar.

Investigators believe the vehicle is an older red, Chevy Tahoe with possible damage to the front and passenger side. Damage estimate was not yet available.