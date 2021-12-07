Fekas Planning Free Christmas Dinner

A Salina Christmas tradition returns, the free Christmas Dinner presented by the Bill Fekas Family.Â For the 39th year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, will prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner.

Though the Bill Fekas Christmas Dinner is still taking place this year, like last year things will be a little different. It will be a Christmas dinner to go.

The free meal is planned for Christmas Day at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Salina 4-H Building.

Fekas has a plan to keep dinner attendees safe and healthy, while also giving them a great holiday meal. Families can again can pick up their Christmas meal, which will include turkey and all the trimming, to then take home and enjoy.

Free delivery options are offered for people who live in Salina. Call either phone number 785-826-6531 or 785-826-6532 to schedule.

Though the meal is free to the public, it is not free for Fekas, and because of the pandemic funds are low this year. Without donations, this meal will not happen.

Any sort of a donation, large or small, would be greatly appreciated.Â Donation can be sent to:

Fekas Family Christmas Fund

P.O. Box 2173

Salina, KS

67402-2173