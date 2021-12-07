Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 30 °

Fekas Planning Free Christmas Dinner

Todd PittengerDecember 7, 2021

A Salina Christmas tradition returns, the free Christmas Dinner presented by the Bill Fekas Family.Â  For the 39th year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, will prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner.

Though the Bill Fekas Christmas Dinner is still taking place this year, like last year things will be a little different. It will be a Christmas dinner to go.

The free meal is planned for Christmas Day at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Salina 4-H Building.

Fekas has a plan to keep dinner attendees safe and healthy, while also giving them a great holiday meal. Families can again can pick up their Christmas meal, which will include turkey and all the trimming, to then take home and enjoy.

Free delivery options are offered for people who live in Salina. Call either phone number 785-826-6531 or 785-826-6532 to schedule.

Though the meal is free to the public, it is not free for Fekas, and because of the pandemic funds are low this year. Without donations, this meal will not happen.

Any sort of a donation, large or small, would be greatly appreciated.Â  Donation can be sent to:

Fekas Family Christmas Fund
P.O. Box 2173
Salina, KS
67402-2173

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Fekas Planning Free Christmas Dinne...

A Salina Christmas tradition returns, the free Christmas Dinner presented by the Bill Fekas Family.Â...

December 7, 2021 Comments

Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Wee...

Kansas News

December 7, 2021

Blood Donors Needed

Kansas News

December 7, 2021

Hinz earns KCAC Women’s Baske...

Sports News

December 7, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Statewide Virtual Job Fai...
December 7, 2021Comments
Blood Donors Needed
December 7, 2021Comments
Salina Woman Injured in A...
December 7, 2021Comments
High-Dollar Toolboxes Dam...
December 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices