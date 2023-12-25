Fekas Feeds Salina Christmas Dinner

For the 41st year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, prepared a free community-wide Christmas dinner.

A covering of Christmas snow set the scene as many people came and went to enjoy the annual Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner at the 4H building in Kenwood Park. Again this year, it was a Christmas dinner to go.

A crowd lined up early, and was already gathered when the doors opened. Fekas was all smiles, and greeted people as they came in.

For those who couldn’t make it to the meal, volunteers stayed busy making home deliveries.

Fekas had a plan to keep dinner attendees safe and healthy, while also giving them a great holiday meal. Only a limited number of people were allowed to enter at a time. They picked up their Christmas meal, which included turkey and all the trimming, to then take home and enjoy.

Along with the Christmas dinner, Fekas has some other goodies to send home. There were toys for the children, and each family took home other non-perishable food items as well.

Fekas has been preparing a free community-wide Christmas dinner since the early 1980s. He had a dream in 1982 to prepare and serve a free dinner for anyone who was alone on Christmas Day. Late Salina businessman Dean Evans told him to get the ball rolling and he would pay the bill. That first year there were about 30 people at the event.

Over the years the dinner, which is still free to anyone who wants to attend, has grown exponentially. Fekas, with the help of a small army of volunteers, this year prepared enough food to feed 0ver 4,000 people. Among other things they prepared over 200 turkeys, a half-ton of potatoes, and stuffing made from over 800 loaves of bread.

The goal of the meal is very simple, to put a smile on the face of everyone who attends.

While the dinner is free for all who attend, it isn’t free for Fekas. Each year he depends on donations to help make it possible, and struggles to come close to breaking even.

Those who want to send a check can mail it to:

Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner

PO Box 2173

Salina, Kansas 67401