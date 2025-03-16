Feed the Future Innovation Labs Suspended

After more than a decade of innovation labs that have helped feed the world and improve global food systems in partnership with the U.S. federal government, Kansas State University will suspend the operation of its two current Feed the Future Innovation Labs on April 12.

Due to the recent federal transition, the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service issued stop-work orders in late January on various grant-funded projects, which included Feed the Future Innovation Labs and other international projects at several land-grant universities across the U.S. Under these and other federal orders, related grant-funded research at these universities was paused, including at K-State.

In late February, many stop-work orders became grant terminations, pausing or suspending various research on crop resilience and other projects. At K-State, students, scholars, post-doctoral fellows and some faculty connected to these projects are transitioning to other projects, and nine positions will be eliminated on April 12.

Since K-State opened its first Feed the Future Innovation Lab in 2013, the labs and their researchers have been key players in building on the university’s 160-year tradition of innovative agriculture research and helping feed the world by improving global food systems and resiliency.

In 2022, K-State researchers analyzed the economic impact of U.S. international agricultural research and development. Every $1 invested in international research from 1978 to 2018 provided $8.52 in economic benefit back to the U.S.

“This work and these people are assets to the university, state and the agricultural industry,” said Ernie Minton, Eldon Gideon dean of the College of Agriculture.

Agricultural research not only supports U.S. crop production and sustainability but also helps improve food security by understanding social, political and environmental factors related to food production. In turn, Kansans benefit from lower food costs, increased yields, higher farm incomes and better nutrition.

The affected research programs have benefitted Kansas and beyond by:

K-State has proudly been a home for many international innovative agricultural research projects, including Feed the Future Innovation Labs, and university researchers continue to work with the federal government to provide scientific solutions and outcomes that impact not only Kansas but communities around the globe.

“While these specific programs are ceasing or pausing, K-State remains committed to advancing and enhancing global food systems and biosecurity and helping Kansas farmers overcome current and future challenges,” Minton said.