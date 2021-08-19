Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs to Expire

All COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs, as originally authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, and extended through the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act (Continued Assistance Act) of 2020 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, will expire on Sept. 4, 2021, as required by federal law.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the following federal unemployment programs are affected:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits.

All claims for federal benefits for weeks of unemployment through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021 will be processed in accordance with guidance from the United States Department of Labor. Claimants are encouraged to continue to file weekly claims under these programs through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021 if they continue to be unemployed. If claimants are entitled to benefits from Kansas Department of Labor and their claim is found to be eligible, they will be paid those funds even after the federal programs have expired.

Once the federal benefit programs have ended the only unemployment insurance (UI) program will be regular state funded UI.