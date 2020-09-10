Federal Coronavirus Funding Available Locally

The City of Salina has been awarded $169,200 of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus dollars for both economic development ($119,200) and meal program ($35,000) activities.

According to the city, beginning immediately organizations are encouraged to apply for the meal program portion of the funds. The Meal Program fund applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the City’s homepage and click the APPLY NOW: Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) link under the Featured Items tab. There you will find application materials, guidelines, and additional information for both the meal program and the economic development activities under the CDBG-CV grant.

Economic development applications have been previously released and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 11th.