Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 45 °

Federal Coronavirus Funding Available Locally

Todd PittengerSeptember 10, 2020

The City of Salina has been awarded $169,200 of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus dollars for both economic development ($119,200) and meal program ($35,000) activities.

According to the city, beginning immediately organizations are encouraged to apply for the meal program portion of the funds.  The Meal Program fund applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the City’s homepage and click the APPLY NOW: Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) link under the Featured Items tab. There you will find application materials, guidelines, and additional information for both the meal program and the economic development activities under the CDBG-CV grant.

Economic development applications have been previously released and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 11th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Missing Salina Man Sought

Family and friends are searching for a Kansas man who has been missing for a week. Kansas Missing...

September 10, 2020 Comments

Federal Coronavirus Funding Availab...

COVID-19 Kansas News

September 10, 2020

Dominant Duffy, Royals shut out Tri...

Sports News

September 9, 2020

Officer Involved Shooting in Juncti...

Kansas News

September 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Federal Coronavirus Fundi...
September 10, 2020Comments
Officer Involved Shooting...
September 9, 2020Comments
Bare Knuckle Fighting Com...
September 9, 2020Comments
17 New Saline County COVI...
September 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH