February Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2023

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, stalking, endangering a child, forgery, theft, and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,666 criminals have been caught, and 450 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

