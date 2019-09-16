Feauto, Torgerson, and Palmer Earn KCAC Football Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Johnny Feauto of (4) Kansas Wesleyan University, Grant Torgerson of Southwestern College, and Trey Palmer of Bethel College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Sept. 14 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Johnny Feauto – (4) Kansas Wesleyan University

6-0 | 186 lbs. | Sr. | QB | Boulder, Colo.

Opponent: Friends (Kan.)(1-1)

Score: 56-3 Result: W Site: A

Pass Comp: 21 Pass Attempts: 30 Interceptions: 1 Pass Yards: 411 Pass TDss: 3 Rush Attempts: 7 Rush Yards: 30 Rush TDs: 2 Receptions: 0 Reception Yards: 0 Reception TDs: 0

Feauto was masterful for the Coyotes. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 411 yards with three touchdowns and added seven rushes for 30 yards and two more scores in KWU’s 56-3 win over Friends. First 400-plus yard passing effort for Feauto since 10/6/2018. He had a hand in five of KWU’s eight touchdowns, and he threw the block on the end that sprung the runner for the Coyotes on a reverse that went for 19 yards and a touchdown, so he really had a key part in six of KWU’s eight scores.

Defensive Player of the Week

Grant Torgerson – Southwestern College

5-10 | 220 lbs. | Jr. | LB | Cumming, Ga.

Opponent: Tabor (Kan.)(1-2)

Score: 17-10 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 7 Assist Tackles: 4 Tackles for Loss: 1.5 Tackles for Loss Yards: 1 Sacks: 0.0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Break Ups: 0

Torgerson was the leader for the Builders’ defense in their low-scoring win over the Tabor Bluejays on the road, finishing with 11 total tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the day. The fumble was forced on the Bluejays’ second-to-last drive of the game to help escape with the 17-10 win.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Trey Palmer – Bethel College

6-0 | 190 lbs. | Fr. | DB | Pearland, Texas

Opponent: Avila (Mo.)(0-2)

Score: 54-34 Result: W Site: A

Punting Statistics

Punts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 1 Total Yards: 60 Long: 60 # of TDs: 1Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of Touchbacks: 0

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs Scored: 0 Kick Scoring Statistics

Field Goals – # Attempted: 0 # Made: 0 Long: 0

PAT – # Attempted:0 # Made: 0

In his lone return on the day, Palmer broke off a 60-yard touchdown to put the Threshers up 20-6 in the first quarter. He is the only returnman to take on to the house in the KCAC at this stage in the season, and is tied for the longest in the conference. Palmer is currently ranked #1 in the NAIA with a 27 yard/punt return average on the season, and has helped Bethel to their first 2-0 record since 2008.

Previous Winners: