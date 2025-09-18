Fe For a Cure Tops 1,000

A running / walking event in Salina that directly supports cancer patients undergoing treatment is in its 10th year, and for the first time will top 1,000 participants. The 10th annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk will be held at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Organizer Daniel Craig says as of Thursday, they have 1005 registered participants, marking only the third race in Salina to reach that milestone.

Nearly 6,500 people have participated in the event over the years including employees at many area businesses who participate in the Corporate Challenge. The Corporate Challenge recognizes organizations with the most participants from small, mid-sized and large businesses.

One-hundred percent of entry fees for the event are directed to support patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center.

Over the years Fe For a Cure has raised $321,546 through entry fees and donations. The funding is utilized to support a myriad of patient programs, including:

Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items

Free nutrition supplements

Masonic Cancer Alliance membership

Patient transportation assistance

Patient Meal Program

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

Many more services

Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts.

Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.” Donations also are welcome. All race and registration information can be found online at www.feforacure.com.

Festivities start at 7:15 a.m. recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance.

The event’s USATF certified 5K, which starts and finishes on Santa Fe Avenue in front of the Cancer Center, starts at 8 a.m. The course takes runners through Salina’s historic downtown corridor and winds back through two of Salina’s iconic parks along the Smoky Hill River Channel.

The 1-mile fun run will commence from the same start/finish line at 8:10 a.m.

The event is one of the region’s most fun, family friendly and affordable running/walking events.

Fe for a Cure Race/Walk is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.