Fe For a Cure Sets Records

The 10th annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk, held September 20, celebrated a “Decade of Hope” and raised a record-breaking $79,183 to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

According to race organizers registrations, memorial/honorary ribbon sales, donations and raffle items raised $39,183. A recent matching contribution of $40,000 from an anonymous donor also has been received.

Over the years a total of $400,729 has been raised by Fe for a Cure. Thanks to support from the event’s sponsors, 100% of the funds raised are directed to enhance patient programs and services at the Cancer Center.

Fe for a Cure 2025 also set records for participation with 1,214 registered and 173 volunteers assisting on race day. Runners came from 64 Kansas communities, eight states and one person even registered from Canada.

“You can clearly see the impact cancer has on our community each and every year at Fe for a Cure,” said Marla McElderry, executive director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “We’re pleased to see this event continue to grow in support of patients from across the area undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.”

A Corporate Challenge is held in conjunction with Fe for a Cure that recognizes area Small, Mid-sized and Large businesses with the most participants. Thirty-nine different businesses participated in the Corporate Challenge this year. Winners were Jim’s Formal Wear, Small Business, 23 participants; Blue Beacon, Mid-sized Business, 70 participants; and Great Plains Manufacturing, Large Business, 138 participants.

Pictures, race results and announcements for next year’s race can be found by following Fe for a Cure on Facebook or visiting www.feforacure.com.

Fe for a Cure is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media, and North Salina Community Development.